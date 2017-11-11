Torontonians will gather outside Old City Hall this morning for the annual Remembrance Day Service.
The service gets underway at 10:45 a.m., when the colour parties march to the Cenotaph.
Watch our live coverage here starting at 10:45.
The Old City Hall tower bells will mark the eleventh hour, which will be followed by the Last Post, two minutes of silence and a flypast by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.
Mayor John Tory will lay a wreath and address the crowd.
The service is one of several taking place across the GTA to mark Remembrance Day. The annual sunrise service at Prospect Park Cemetery began at 8 a.m., while ceremonies are scheduled for the Pickering Cenotaph, Oshawa's Memorial Park, Markham Town Centre and other locations.