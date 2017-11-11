Torontonians will gather outside Old City Hall this morning for the annual Remembrance Day Service.

The service gets underway at 10:45 a.m., when the colour parties march to the Cenotaph.

Watch our live coverage here starting at 10:45.

A previous Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph at Toronto's Old City Hall. (CBC)

The Old City Hall tower bells will mark the eleventh hour, which will be followed by the Last Post, two minutes of silence and a flypast by the Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

Mayor John Tory will lay a wreath and address the crowd.

The service is one of several taking place across the GTA to mark Remembrance Day. The annual sunrise service at Prospect Park Cemetery began at 8 a.m., while ceremonies are scheduled for the Pickering Cenotaph, Oshawa's Memorial Park, Markham Town Centre and other locations.