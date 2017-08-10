There is "evidence of misconduct" in the actions of multiple Toronto police officers following a formal complaint from a man who videotaped officers threatening to seize his cell phone for recording an arrest in January, according to Ontario's Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD).

Waseem Khan's video shows a man on the ground with police standing over him, and later shows two officers threatening to confiscate Khan's phone. Another male officer can be heard saying, "he's going to spit in your face and you're going to get AIDS," apparently referring to the suspect.

Earlier this year, Khan said he wanted the OIPRD to hold the officers accountable.

The OIPRD completed its investigation this summer, CBC Toronto has learned, and determined there is "evidence of misconduct as defined by the Police Services Act."

Officers brought 'discredit' to the force: OIPRD

A letter sent to Khan in July said one officer used excessive force, and improperly directed another officer to "interfere" with Khan's lawful presence and recording of the incident, "thereby bringing discredit on the reputation of the Toronto Police Service."

Two other officers also made statements that brought discredit to the force, wrote independent police review director Gerry McNeilly.

And, regarding an allegation of neglect of duty, McNeilly wrote that six officers in total failed to activate the in-car camera system microphones upon arriving at the scene, contrary to police orders.

A final report on the incident will be forwarded to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, the letter notes, "for a hearing to be conducted for the allegations found to be of a serious nature."

Speaking by phone to CBC Toronto, McNeilly stressed that "any member of the public who feels aggrieved by an interaction with a police officer in Ontario has a right to file a complaint."

McNeilly hopes incident sends 'clear message'

"Is this the type of complaint I like to receive? No," he added. "It's my hope that this incident, and other incidents in the public arena, would send a clear message to police officers in regards to how they have to interact with members of the public, and vice versa."

Khan started filming after he spotted an altercation between police officers and a man in the back of a cruiser near Ryerson University. His video appears to show officers using a stun gun on the man as he lies on the ground near Dundas Street East and Church Street.

Earlier this year, Toronto police publicly apologized for the officers' behaviour and for falsely saying AIDS can be spread through saliva.