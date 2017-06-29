Toronto Public Health is advising patrons of O'Grady's at 518 Church St. to be vaccinated for hepatitis A, after a restaurant employee tested positive for the virus.

Anyone who consumed food or drinks at the Church Street bar between June 7 and June 23 may have been exposed.

Public Health says the risk is low, but that bar-goers should watch for signs and symptoms which include:

Fever.

Tiredness.

Loss of appetite.

Nausea/vomiting.

Dark urine.

Stomach pains.

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin.)

Symptoms can begin 15 to 50 days after becoming infected, according to a release.

The agency will hold two free hepatitis A vaccine clinics for anyone who may have visited O'Grady's during the month of June. They'll be held on the following dates:

June 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East York Civic Centre (850 Coxwell Ave.)

July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Metro Hall (55 John Street in rooms 308 and 309)

"This virus is transmitted from person-to-person by the fecal-oral route. It is found in the stool of a person infected with the virus. It is not spread by coughing or sneezing," said Toronto Public Health in the release. "A common route of exposure is food contaminated by infected food handlers."

Anyone with concerns may call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.