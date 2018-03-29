Toronto police make arrests in Nnamdi Ogba homicide case
Police investigators have arrested two people believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of Nnamdi Ogba.
Investigators had been searching for two suspects in connection to the homicide
Toronto police have arrested two people in connection to the Nnamdi Ogba homicide investigation.
Police executed a series of search warrants in the north west of the city Thursday morning.
CBC Toronto was on scene when a man was led out of an apartment building in handcuffs on Trethewey Drive following the searches.
Ogba, 26, was fatally shot in the back on March 16 near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West.
Security camera footage from the homicide showed two suspects who fired on Ogba.
Toronto police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. in relation to the case.
Investigators have appealed to anyone with information to contact them.