A second complainant who testified Monday at a disciplinary hearing for two Toronto police officers accused of making unlawful arrests six years ago, said he was "shocked" to see Const. Adam Lourenco punch his friend multiple times.

"Toronto Police is supposed to be here to protect us," he told the tribunal.

The witness, whom CBC Toronto can't identify because he was 15 at the time, is the second person to testify at the disciplinary hearing of Lourenco and Const. Scharnil Pais. Last week, the main complainant, who was allegedly struck by Lourenco, appeared before the tribunal.

The two officers are accused of unlawfully arresting the witness and his three friends on the evening of Nov. 21, 2011 and are facing non-criminal charges under the Ontario Police Act. They have pleaded not guilty.

The witness testified that after he played video games at his friend's place, the four teens left to go to Pathways, a tutoring and mentoring program in their Neptune Drive neighbourhood.

He said Lourenco and Pais pulled up in an unmarked van.

He testified that Lourenco approached them in an "aggressive" manner demanding to see their ID's.

He recalled Lourenco saying there had been a robbery in the area and he testified Lourenco was in front of the teens, while Pais was behind them.

The witness said he didn't hear much of the verbal exchange between Lourenco and the main complainant at first but then Lourenco said "you're going to jail tonight."

'Everything was a blur'

He alleged the officer pushed his friend back and punched him multiple times.

The witness said he reacted, saying: "What are you doing? What are you doing? What are you doing?"

The witness testifies while Const. Adam Lourenco and Const. Scharnil Pais look on. (Pam Davies)

He said he recalled walking towards his friend and the officer and told the tribunal that's when Lourenco pulled his weapon.

"From when the gun was in my face everything was a blur," he said.

The witness said Pais stepped in to direct the other three teens to sit down while the main complainant was on the ground with Lourenco over him.

The witness said he appealed to Pais to do something but that the officer just looked away.

The young man said Lourenco showed his thumb to the main complainant and said: "Look, you just assaulted a police officer," but he testified he doesn't recall seeing blood and he doesn't know how Lourenco became injured.

He told the tribunal the officer also struck the complainant with his knee.

Charges

When back-up officers arrived the witness said one of them told him he would "f--king crush my skull if I gave him any attitude."

He said he was confused by what was happening and didn't know if he was under arrest.

Eventually, he was handcuffed and taken to the police station but he says he didn't know why.

At the station, the witness told the hearing, he was questioned by two women whom he believed were his lawyers but who turned out to be plainclothes officers.

As he was being released on a promise to appear, he found out that he was being charged with assaulting a peace officer.

In a video that showed his release, the tribunal heard the witness question the charge.

"I didn't touch him," he said.

The charges against all four teens were eventually dropped, and Lourenco and Pais were charged with unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority.

Lourenco also faces two charges of discreditable conduct. These charges are not criminal and have not been proven.

Why were they stopped?

Until that evening, the witness said he had never been arrested but had been stopped by police once a month since the age of 12 or 13.

"That's what happens in my neighbourhood," he testified.

His lawyer Jeff Carolin made it clear he planned to establish that "racial profiling and anti-black racism" played a role in the teens being stopped that evening.

Carolin said one of the ways an arrest can be unlawful is "if it's motivated by race."

Pais's lawyer Joanne Mulcahy called this "fundamentally unfair" as those claims are not laid out in the charges.

She argued that this is not about racial profiling and that "my client is a person of colour. Let's put that on the record."

Lourenco's lawyer Lawrence Gridin agreed, saying "my concern is I do not want this case turned into a public inquiry about racism."

Lourenco's lawyer Lawrence Gridin says the witness's memory doesn't match up with previous statements he made. (Pam Davies)

Gridin tried to show that the witness's memory of what happened that night changed with time after talking to other witnesses and viewing surveillance footage.

Monday, the witness testified that he said Lourenco was "aggressive" as he approached the teens.

Last week, the same claim was made by the main complainant, who was allegedly assaulted by Lourenco.

In previous statements to the Office of the Independent Police Review Director, Gridin showed the witness never mentioned that.

He also said the surveillance footage that shows Lourenco walking up to the group with his left hand in his pocket and his right thumbed hooked into his other pocket, doesn't support that.

"I'm going to suggest to you that you're trying to bolster [the main complainant] by backing him up on his claim."

The witness disagreed.

Gridin will continue his cross-examination of the witness Tuesday.