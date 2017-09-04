An Ontario Provincial Police officer has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 403 on Monday morning.
According to Peel Regional Police, an officer was hit at a traffic stop at Hurontario Street and Highway 403.
The officer, whose identity is unknown at this time, was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The suspect vehicle, a grey Chrysler 300 with Quebec license plates, fled the scene.
