An independent police watchdog says it will investigate a complaint against a police chief and a constable in Hanover, Ont., following the drowning death of firefighting student in 2015 during a private training exercise on the Saugeen River.

Adam Brunt, 30, a Durham College student, died on Feb. 8, 2015. He was taking a safety course run by a Newmarket, Ont., firm. He was trapped under the ice for 15 minutes when his survival suit got caught on a piece of metal under the water.

In a Feb. 15 letter to Terri-Jo Thompson — one of five others in the river with Brunt — the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) says it has determined her complaint is one of "conduct" involving Hanover Police Chief Christopher Knoll and Const. Jeremy Ellis. Hanover, a town, is about 50 km southwest of Owen Sound.

The OIPRD says the complaint will be split into two files, with the complaint about the police chief to be forwarded to the Hanover Police Services Board for consideration. It says the Police Services Act dictates that complaint be handled in this way.

For its part, the police service board will review the complaint to determine whether the police chief broke the law, performed his work unsatisfactorily or engaged in misconduct.

The OIPRD says the police services board could ask the OIPRD to investigate the complaint or decide that no action should be taken. If it takes no action, the OIPRD says the police services board will provide a report with reasons for doing so.

Meanwhile, the complaint against the constable will be dealt with separately.

Thompson has also submitted formal complaints with the Ontario Civilian Police Commission and the Director of Crown Operations-West Region over the Hanover police and Crown attorney's handling of Brunt's case.

Following Brunt's death, the Hanover Police Service carried out an investigation but no charges were laid.

'She's family' said Christy Brunt, far right, of Terri-Jo Thompson, far left, after Thompson successfully pursued a private prosecution to have trainer Terry Harrison criminally charged for the death of Adam Brunt, pictured in photo. (Makda Ghebreslassie )

Thompson, as a civilian, pursued a charge against Terry Harrison, owner Herschel Rescue Training Systems and the trainer who was teaching the course that Brunt took.

Thompson used a private prosecution process, made her case in front of a justice of the peace in Walkerton, Ont., and as a result, Harrison has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

In Ontario, citizens who believe a crime has been committed are given the opportunity to argue that in front of a judge or justice of the peace.

Harrison was expected to make his first appearance in court on Jan. 24, 2018 in Walkerton.

A coroner's inquest was held in May 2017 into the deaths of Brunt and Gary Kendall, 51, a volunteer firefighter from the village of Point Edward, near to Sarnia, Ont., who died on Jan. 31, 2010 during a training exercise.

Brunt and Kendall both died while taking training from the same company. The jury in the inquest made 15 recommendations, including that risky ice rescue courses that send firefighters and firefighting students into treacherous, fast-moving currents should be put on hold until they can be performed safely.

The OIPRD, an independent civilian oversight agency, receives, manages and oversees all complaints about police in Ontario.