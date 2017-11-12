Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a fatal fire in Ajax, Ont. that occurred early Sunday.

Ajax Fire and Emergency Services was called to a home on Abraham Court, near Rossland Road East and Audley Road, shortly after 1:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the back deck of the house on fire, according to Ajax Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire left one person dead. The sex and age of the victim was not released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal is called on to investigate any fire that results in fatality, serious injuries or involves over $500,000 worth of loss.