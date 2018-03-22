When an off-duty Toronto police officer spotted a restaurant on fire in Baldwin Village, he alerted residents living above and helped them escape the building to safety.

The officer spotted the flames inside Midi Bistro near Baldwin and McCaul streets just before 1 a.m. on Thursday morning and phoned 911, according to Toronto police.

He then ran up the stairs to the units above the restaurant and banged on all the doors, getting them outside safely.

Firefighters responded and were able to knock down the fire just after 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.