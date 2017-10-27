There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations this weekend due to track work.
All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St Clair Station. Shuttle buses will operate during the closure and Wheel-Trans buses will be available upon request.
Meanwhile, riders can get a sneak peek at three new subway stations on Saturday.
Visitors will get a chance to browse through Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations before the start of subway service on Dec. 17.