There will be no subway service between St. Clair and Lawrence stations this weekend due to track work.

All trains on Line 1 will turn back northbound at Lawrence Station and southbound at St Clair Station. Shuttle buses will operate during the closure and Wheel-Trans buses will be available upon request.

Meanwhile, riders can get a sneak peek at three new subway stations on Saturday.

Visitors will get a chance to browse through Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre stations before the start of subway service on Dec. 17.

Pioneer Village Station is at 185 Northwest Gate (south side of Steeles Avenue West) and 2800 Steeles Ave. West (north side of Steeles Avenue West). (TTC)

Highway 407 Station is at 7332 Jane St. (TTC)