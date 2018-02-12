Advocates interrupted Toronto city council's meeting on Monday to demand that council approve 1,500 new shelter beds, adding at least 1,000 this year, to ensure homeless people have warm places to sleep on winter nights.

"A thousand beds now," other advocates chanted. "Hey John Tory, a thousand beds or you'll be sorry."

Yogi Acharya, an organizer of the advocacy group Ontario Coalition Against Poverty, said in a news release that new shelter beds are urgently needed and conditions in winter respite sites should be improved immediately.

"Such callous disregard for the lives of the poorest people in this city must and will be challenged," Acharya said.

​The rally at city hall was held on the day that Toronto council is debating its capital and operating budget for 2018.

Council budget meeting is interrupted by OCAP protesters. They want more beds for shelters. pic.twitter.com/U36mW6h3O8 — @LFPelletier

At least one advocate was removed from city hall's upper deck for interrupting the proceedings in council chambers. Once a handful of Toronto police officers showed up, the advocates began to file out.

Don Peat, spokesperson for Mayor John Tory, said the city has taken action to improve the desperate situation facing homeless people in Toronto as the city experiences a frigid winter.

'City has responded'

"The city has responded to unprecedented demand for shelter services by opening eight 24/7 winter respite sites this year that have helped hundreds of people get out of record-breaking cold temperatures," Peat said.

He said city staff are working to improve the standards of services at the winter respite services and at the warming centres.

According to Peat, Tory has supported the addition of more than 1,200 shelter beds over the last two years and will support the 2018 budget plan to add 1,000 new shelter beds.

"While city staff believe these beds can be added over the next three years, the mayor will be pushing staff to add the beds as soon as possible," Peat said.

"The mayor also remains committed to working with the provincial and federal governments to address the roots of homelessness and to expanding supportive housing to help people move out of the shelter system."