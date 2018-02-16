One person is in custody and another is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after police were called to the scene of a fight at the corner of Oakwood and Jesmond avenues on Friday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene of an altercation between nine males, two of whom were armed with knives, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, a spokesperson for Toronto police, told CBC Toronto.

The group dispersed both on foot and in vehicles when police arrived, she said.

The northbound lane of Oakwood Avenue at Jesmond Avenue was closed, but has since reopened.

The person sent to hospital has injuries "not consistent with a knife wound," Douglas-Cook said, adding police are not looking for any other suspects.