A Toronto man working as an Uber driver in Oakville has been charged with one count of sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a young female passenger.

Det. Maureen Martin of Halton Regional Police said the passenger was under the age of 18.

The alleged incident took place in June and the 33-year-old was arrested on Monday, said a release by the child abuse and sexual assault unit. The man is also being charged with breach of probation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Halton police at 905-465-8977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.