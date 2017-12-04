A male victim fatally shot in Oakville, has been identified as Dean Costanza, 46, of Oakville, say Halton homicide detectives.

Police say they were called to the North Park Boulevard and Sawmill Street area Sunday evening for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, emergency crews found Costanza's body in a vehicle.

Extra police presence at North Park Blvd and Sawmill Street for report of gun shots. Investigation ongoing at this time. ^dn — @HaltonPolice

Investigators believe Costanza was targeted as he was known to police.

Police have not provided any information on a suspect.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Tip Line.