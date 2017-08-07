A Montreal man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting on Friday in Oakville left another man in critical condition.

Marley Dorphelus, 21, made a brief appearance in court via video on Saturday and was remanded into custody until Tuesday.

Halton Regional Police say they received a call about a shooting in the area of Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a man, 35, who had been shot. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

One suspect fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short distance away. Police have also located a vehicle involved in the shooting.

Police believe the victim was targeted. They said they believe there are no other public safety concerns.

2 suspects still at large

Two male suspects, both described as black, are still at large.

Police say one suspect is six feet tall, 200 pounds, with a slim build, and was wearing dark, long pants and a dark shirt.

The other suspect is described as 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10, with tight cornrows in hair, and was possibly wearing white shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers "See something, Hear something, Say something" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca, or by texting "Tip 201" with a message to 274637 (crimes).