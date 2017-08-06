A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Oakville on Friday morning, Halton police say.

Police were called to the Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road area at 9:30 a.m. Friday, where a 35-year old man was shot.

Paramedics said the victim to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but Halton Regional Police Services say the man is now in stable condition.

Police believe the victim was targeted.

The man made a brief court video appearance on Saturday and has been remanded in custody until Tuesday.

Two other male suspects who fled the scene are still at large, police say. They are described as black, one 182 centimetres tall with a slim build and the other 177 centimetres tall with cornrows.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or text "Tip 201" with your message to 274637 (crimes).