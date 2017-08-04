Halton police are looking for two suspects in connection to a shooting in Oakville on Friday morning.

Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the Cornwall Road and Trafalgar Road area and say a 35-year old man was shot.

Tom Stirling, acting deputy chief with the Halton Region Paramedic Services, confirmed that one patient was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Stirling said a second patient was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but could not confirm if the patient sustained gunshot wounds.

Police say one suspect fled on foot and was arrested close to the scene. Police also recovered a vehicle they say was involved.

Police are still searching for two males, black, one 6 foot tall with a slim build and dark clothing and the other 5 foot 10 inches tall with cornrows and possibly wearing white shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or text "Tip 201" with your message to 274637 (crimes).



