Two teenagers were rescued Wednesday morning after falling into a creek in Oakville's Lions Valley Park.

Halton Regional Police Sgt. Barry Malciw said police and other rescue crews were called to the park around 10:30 a.m.

The teens were walking along the creek when one slipped on the creek bank. When the older teen came to help him, both boys were swept downstream.

The teens managed to make it to land on the east side of the river, but couldn't climb away from the river due to its steep bank. They called for help on a cell phone.

Rescue crews eventually helped the boys back across the river, Malciw said.

Both teens were suffering from minor exposure to the cold and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Malciw said the incident is a reminder for people to be mindful around moving water during this time of year, as ice conditions on rivers and creeks can change quickly.

"They are dangerous," he said.

On Tuesday, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a warning that heavy rain could create dangerous situations around waterways in the GTA.