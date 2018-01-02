One person is dead and another injured after a collision involving a transport truck and SUV in Oakville.

Peel paramedics were called to the scene at Ford and Royal Windsor drives just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Both patients are believed to be from the SUV, according to paramedics.

Royal Windsor Drive is closed between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Boulevard, according to a tweet from Peel police.