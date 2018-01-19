Investigators with Halton police believe the shooting deaths of a husband and wife in Oakville earlier this week were a murder-suicide.

Prem Singh and his wife, Jan Singh, were found dead on Wednesday in their home in the Summerhill Crescent and Bayshire Drive area. They were the only residents of their northeast Oakville home.

Police responded to a weapons call shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday and have confirmed that the shooting took place inside the house. The investigation found that Prem first shot his wife, and then himself.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects, or that there is a threat to public safety.