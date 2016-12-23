Jessey Njau's front yard is filled with Christmas trees.

Balsam. Fir. Shades of green, touches of blue. And more than 25 in total — all free for the taking.

"The goal is just to share what we have been blessed with," says Njau, an IT-professional-turned-urban-farmer.

Njau says the generosity he's found since becoming part of Toronto's urban farming community a few months ago inspired him to give back.

"I have friends in the community who've generously given me space to farm, teaching me how to use tools, who let me go farm with them, and let me have the produce their farming," says the father of two.

"I thought, hey, what's my way of showing what I'm learning and getting to my community?"

One of Njau's friends, the owner of a 40-acre farm in Erin, Ont., gave Njau and his family a deal for bulk purchase of more than two dozen trees.

Between renting a big truck, buying the trees, and doing two runs to get them all to his home in North Etobicoke, Njau says he spent around $500.

Initially, Njau figured he'd sell the Christmas trees, but he and his wife Lisa opted for a free-for-all on the front lawn instead.

"We benefit more in giving than receiving," he says.

"I'm getting a lot more satisfaction, honestly, from giving away the trees than actually gaining anything back."

Neighbours have already started taking trees home, but Njau says there are still lots left for those putting up a tree for Christmas Eve.

So who can take a tree?

"Practically anybody!" says Njau. "If you're in our community — you're welcome. If you're not — doesn't matter."