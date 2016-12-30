A New Year's Eve celebration at Nathan Phillips Square will feature fireworks, music and, of course, some road closures.
Toronto police are urging motorists to avoid the area on Saturday night, while the Queen streetcar will be diverting around the area.
Road closures are set to begin at 5:30 p.m.
The following roads will be shut down:
- Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue
- Bay Street from Richmond Street West to Dundas Street West
- York Street from Richmond Street West to Queen Street West
- Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
- Elizabeth Street from Foster Place to Hagerman Street
- Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street
- James Street from Queen Street West to Albert Street