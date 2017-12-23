Camryn Visser first slipped into dancing shoes at the age of three. This year, she's made it to the main stage: Visser plays Marie, the Nutcracker's precocious young caretaker in The National Ballet of Canada's annual performance.

Placed in a leading role for the National Ballet's flagship performance at just 12, Visser now has much bigger shoes to fill.

"It's generally stressful," says the young star, who was plucked from a group of 40 National Ballet students for the spot. "But once you get on stage, it goes away."

THE NATIONAL | A backstage look at The National Ballet

Visser has a strategy to manage the pressure: she turns to her fellow performers, National Ballet stalwarts like Heather Ogden and Skylar Campbell. After years of watching her coworkers on television in different roles, "it's inspiring seeing in them person," she says, even though, as the opening overture approaches, the mood backstage can shift dramatically.

Visser dropped by a festive CBC newsroom to talk about her short — but impressive — ballet career. (CBC News)

"The older dancers are very serious about dancing," she confides. "But we're all dancers. We get it. They're all welcoming, but we need to focus."

Still, there are lighter moments. Visser harbours affection for her multiple costumes, ranging from a nightgown to a heavy dress fit for royalty. She laughs that although the material can be a challenge to move around in, the detail and transformative beauty of the pieces makes up for it.

Visser, dressed as Marie in a heavy dress, is a student with the National Ballet of Canada. (Supplied by Camryn Visser)

And her favourite scene? The one where it snows, right there on the stage.

The Snow Queen, fake flakes and live orchestra "makes the snow scene even more magical," she says. It's a far cry from her last production, when she pirouetted to a CD track.

Visser spent last year in Calgary, where she was raised. She's been in Toronto for two months without her friends or family, working hard to rehearse for the role. "I've been very homesick at times," she admits. "It's been hard, but it gives me a boost, knowing this is what I love."

And, she adds, "No matter where I am, I always keep in touch with my parents."

The Nutcracker, a 19th-century tale of a small girl who salvages a broken nutcracker doll — only to enter a land of sugar plum fairies and war-hungry, multi-headed mouse kings — premiered in Toronto in 1995.