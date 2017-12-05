Toronto's annual art exhibition, Nuit Blanche, will break new grounds in 2018 and 2019, according to a statement released by the city.

"The extension of Nuit Blanche into Scarborough is part of the City's mandate to ensure cultural opportunities are offered to all communities in the city," the statement reads.

The free contemporary art show displaying projects from hundreds of artists along the streets of Toronto has been running since 2006.

"Scarborough has an incredibly active and vibrant arts scene. It is rich and robust in artists, art venues and art lovers. I'm proud that Nuit Blanche Toronto 2018 will put a spotlight on Scarborough's creative community," Mayor John Tory said in the statement.

The exhibition will see dedicated displays at the Scarborough Civic Centre, Scarborough Town Centre and neighbouring institutions within the community.

Last year's event drew thousands of visitors who enjoyed the multitude of light-and-sound art installations designed along the theme of Many Possible Futures.

This year's event-wide theme is You Are Here.