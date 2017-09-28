Nuit Blanche, the all-night contemporary art show, is back this weekend from sunset on Sept. 30 to sunrise Oct. 1 — with 90 art projects and 350 artists slated to transform the city.

What to expect

This year's theme, Many Possible Futures, marks the first time the show will present an event-wide theme, with 35 art projects celebrating Toronto's art community and the other 55 projects showcasing Canada's diversity.

​Four exhibition areas will be running from dusk to dawn:

"Taking to the Streets" at Queen's Park and University of Toronto.

"Calculating Upon the Unforeseen" along Dundas Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to Yonge-Dundas Square.

"Life on Neebahgeezis; A Luminous Engagement" on Bay Street between Queen Street West and King Street West.

"Monument to the Century of Revolutions" at Nathan Phillips Square.

Take in 'Toronto Through Sound,' a soundscape based on T.O.'s Migrant & Indigenous history by @lalforest https://t.co/Lqy2BNCcMh #nbTO17 pic.twitter.com/0leuCdSD57 — @nuitblancheTO

The exhibits will focus on contemporary topics, including protest, social change, revolution, resistance, difference, the unseen, cultural endurance and Indigenous visibility.

Experience 'Automobile,' a sound performance using cars w/ modified stereo systems on Wellesley St W during #nbTO17: https://t.co/Tu5r7WmabX pic.twitter.com/cIMHpjlxyn — @nuitblancheTO

Getting around

Special TTC services

In addition to the regular all-night Blue Night Network service, the TTC is extending all-night subway service on the Line 1 Yonge-University-Spadina subway and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway.

Free all-night parking is also available at TTC commuter parking lots, and the Day Pass/Group Day Passes and e-tickets purchased for use on Sept. 30 will be extended to 7 a.m. on Oct. 1, along with the September Metropass.

The 501 Queen Streetcar will be diverted onto King Street between Spadina Avenue and Church Street.

Experience 'We Pause at Twilight', a performance art piece for #nbTO17 by @derailart at @railpath on Sept 30: https://t.co/JSbfbbIDjT pic.twitter.com/y9f0PIYc8A — @nuitblancheTO

Special GO Transit services

There are lots of GO Transit service changes this weekend; in addition to regular service on the Lakeshore lines, two special homebound train trips will run in the early hours of Oct. 1.

For Hamilton customers, there will be connections to bus Route 18 for the special trains at Aldershot. On the Barrie line, there will be a special homebound trip in the early hours of Oct. 1.

Special service will run along the Milton, Kitchener and Stouffville lines, with one Toronto-bound trip in the early evening of Sept. 30 and one homebound trip in the early hours of Oct. 1.

Kitchener line service will run between Georgetown GO and Union, with bus connections to Kitchener, Guelph and Acton.

Experience 'Lukumi Dub Opera: 150 Years Before & After', a 12-hour performance art piece @npstoronto for #nbTO17: https://t.co/TcoaDnVx8J pic.twitter.com/O8ox2J94bH — @nuitblancheTO

Road closures

Portions of the following streets will be closed to traffic throughout the event: