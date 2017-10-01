Thousands of people took in art all night long on Toronto streets late Saturday and early Sunday as part of the city's annual Nuit Blanche.

The art projects, under the theme of "Many Possible Futures," explored current ideas through light and sound.

"Great crowds out tonight for Nuit Blanche," tweeted Mayor John Tory, who posed for photos with celebrated rapper Drake at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Toronto Mayor John Tory poses for a photo with celebrated rapper Drake at Nuit Blanche. (John Tory/Twitter)

Exhibitions focused on protest and social change, revolution and resistance, difference and acceptance, the unseen, cultural endurance and Indigenous visibility.

There was a definite political edge to the show this year. More than 350 artists in all staged a total of 90 exhibitions.

Contributors to Nuit Blanche were asked to focus on looking forward. And they did. Here is a sampling from the contemporary art event:

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

(Michael Charles Cole/CBC)