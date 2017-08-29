Nuit Blanche — the all-night contemporary art show that runs from sunset on Sept. 30 to sunrise Oct. 1 — is back for its 12th year in Toronto, but with an over-arching theme.

The city unveiled the lineup for this year's edition Tuesday, which includes 35 art projects celebrating Toronto's art community; the remaining 55 projects showcase Canada's diversity.

Village Print Shop is a silkscreen studio that will print banners, t-shirts and posters with your ideas that address a variety of pressing issues facing Toronto’s communities. (Justseeds Artists' Cooperative)

The theme, Many Possible Futures, marks the first time the show will present an event-wide theme in honour of Canada's sesquicentennial birthday.

"The curatorial focus reflects on timely and relevant ideas including protest and social change, revolution and resistance, difference and the unseen, and cultural endurance and visibility through the lens of Indigenous curators," a news release said.

Red Slam, an indigenous hip hop fusion arts movement in Toronto, will be at Nuit Blanche's 'A Monument to the Century of Revolutions' exhibit. (Zahra Siddiqui)

The city will feature four exhibitions:

Taking to the Streets: Queen's Park and University of Toronto

Calculating Upon the Unforseen: Dundas Street between the Art Gallery of Ontario and Yonge Street

Life on Neebahgeezis; a Luminous Engagement: Bay Street between Queen and King Streets

Monument to the Century of Revolutions: Nathan Phillips Square

"Arts and culture are the heart and soul of a great city, a universal creative language that brings people together and creates a real sense of community," Mayor John Tory said in a news release.

"This year's Nuit Blanche explores relevant and challenging themes facing the city and the world today."