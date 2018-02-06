Toronto police have arrested an 18-year-old man, sought on a Canada-wide arrest warrant, in connection with the stabbing death of a 54-year-old man last year.

Christopher Enrique Gordon, 18, of no fixed address was arrested and charged on Monday with second-degree murder for the death of David Blacquiere of Angus, Ont.

Gordon was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Blacquiere was stabbed in the chest several times in a Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot, near Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West, on Nov. 15.

He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital in an emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

David Blacquiere, 54, of Angus, Ontario was killed in a brazen west-end stabbing. (TPS)

Police are still asking those with information on the case to contact them at 416-808-7400.

Tips can also be left through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).