There will be no subway service between Sheppard West and St. George stations for several hours on Saturday due to signal work.

From 6 a.m. to approximately noon, trains will not run on Line 1 between the two stations. Service is expected to resume between St. George and Wilson stations around 12 p.m., but there will be no service between Wilson and Sheppard West stations for the rest of the day.

Full service on the line will resume Sunday at 8 a.m.

The TTC says customers should use east-west bus and streetcar routes to get to the Yonge portion of Line 1. (TTC)

Shuttle buses will operate from 6 a.m. until noon between Sheppard West and Lawrence West stations. They will also run from noon until the end of service between Sheppard West and Wilson stations.

There will be no shuttle bus service from St. George Station. Wheel-Trans buses will be available upon request.

Trains on Line 1 are also bypassing Queen Station both ways each night starting at 11 p.m. for fare gate construction.