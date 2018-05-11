Another debate, another Doug Ford comment about Kathleen Wynne's smile

Another debate, another awkward moment.

The leaders of Ontario's major political parties met in Parry Sound, Ont., on Friday for a debate focused on northern issues. It wasn't so much the content of the debate, but what happened once it ended, that grabbed some peoples's attention.

After Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne and PC Leader Doug Ford had apparently finished their handshake, Wynne tried to break away and walk off the stage in the opposite direction. Ford kept his grip, however, prompting Wynne to turn back and face him.

"I still like that smile," he said, smiling himself.

At the end of the Northern Debate in Parry Sound, PC Leader Doug Ford shook Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne's hand and compliments her smile for the second time this week. 0:09

Wynne took questions from reporters after the debate and was asked about the interaction.

"I just turned away because I'm not sure what my smile has got to do with making good policy for the north or anywhere else in the province," she said.

Kathleen Wynne reacts to Doug Ford commenting on her smile during the northern leaders' debate. 0:17

Ford did not take questions from reporter after the debate in Parry Sound on Friday.

It's the second time this week Ford has commented on Wynne's smile.

During Monday's debate, Ford — while asking Wynne a question — said, "You've got a nice smile on your face."

At the time, Wynne replied, "So do you," and the debate continued.

Doug Ford compliments Kathleen Wynne's smile during debate. 0:22

"I think that it's disappointing. It's not part of a substantial discussion of policy," Wynne told reporters after Monday's debate.

"You know, I think that there are many of us that come to maybe expect that kind of comment, that kind of behaviour."

Friday's leaders' debate, the final event of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities annual conference, focused on issues facing voters in the north, such as resource development, health care and transit.