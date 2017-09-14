Toronto police have charged a 24-year-old man with first-degree murder after a woman was found without vital signs in a North York home Wednesday.

Officers responded to a call at the home near Village Greenway and Parkway Forest Drive just before 5 p.m. Police say the woman was on the floor with obvious signs of trauma.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Her name and age have not been released.

Police have charged Yeshudyan Ragbir with first-degree murder. His relationship to the victim is unknown.



