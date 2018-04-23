Skip to Main Content
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in North York

A man in his 40s is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash in North York overnight, Toronto paramedics said.

Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police responded to the fatal crash shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Monday. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

The vehicles collided in the area of Signet Drive and Finch Avenue shortly after 12:15 a.m. Monday. A work van involved in the crash flipped onto its side in the roadway. 

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene and transported another man to a trauma centre suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

Toronto police traffic services has taken over the investigation. 

Toronto police traffic services has taken over the investigation into the fatal crash. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

