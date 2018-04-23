1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in North York

A man in his 40s is dead and another is injured after a three-vehicle crash in North York overnight, Toronto paramedics said.

The vehicles collided in the area of Signet Drive and Finch Avenue shortly after 12:15 a.m. Monday. A work van involved in the crash flipped onto its side in the roadway.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene and transported another man to a trauma centre suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto police traffic services has taken over the investigation.