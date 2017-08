One man has been pronounced dead on scene after a stabbing in North York.

Toronto paramedics say they were called just before 6 a.m. for a stabbing to an address on Eddystone Avenue near the the intersection of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed, and they have taken another man in his 40s in custody.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the altercation and stabbing.

They say there are no outstanding suspects.