A man has died of his injuries in hospital after being shot in Bayview Village in North York last week, Toronto police say.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting on Feb. 8 at 11:13 p.m near the area of Burbank Drive and Canary Crescent, near Finch Avenue East and Bayview Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered Isahaq Omar, 36, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Omar spent the following days in a coma in hospital until he died on Monday.

Homicide investigators say they are looking for a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, with the license plate number CADN 350. The vehicle reportedly fled from the scene of the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who spots the vehicle to call 9-1-1 and not to approach the driver. He is believed to be "armed, violent and extremely dangerous."