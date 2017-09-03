Toronto police say two men are in hospital after a shooting in North York on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive just after 3 p.m. after they received calls from people saying they heard several gunshots from the area, according to Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook.

She said there was a large gathering of people in the area, and when police arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim is in his 40s, and was transported to a trauma centre for treatment, according to Toronto paramedics.

Douglas-Cook said police were later notified there was a second victim that made their own way to hospital.

She said witnesses reported seeing a white SUV fleeing the area, and investigators are on scene to determine more information about that vehicle and if it was involved in the shooting.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.