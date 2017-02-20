Paramedics rushed a 40-year-old man to a Toronto trauma centre after he was shot inside an apartment in one of North York's toniest neighbourhoods Monday night.

The victim was unconscious, but still breathing, when Toronto police arrived at the Harrison Garden Boulevard building after the emergency call came in at 9:15 p.m., Const. Caroline de Kloet said.

The victim was listed in serious, but not life-threatening condition when he was taken to hospital, a spokesman for Toronto Paramedic Services told CBC Toronto.

The special task force and the canine unit began sweeping the area for two suspects, described as two black men wearing dark clothing.

Update: Susp1- M/blk, 5'7", blk jkt hood up, blk pants & shoes. Susp2 - 6' M/blk, longer jkt, blk/dr gry jeans, toque/hood up@TPS32Div ^CdK — @TPSOperations

When asked whether the victim may have known his attackers, de Kloet said it's too early to know if there's a relationship. The victim's health had been the priority at the time, she said.

de Kloet said she was unsure whether the victim lived in the apartment where he was shot.

A member of the emergency task force, armed with a rifle, could be seen outside the building. When asked whether the suspects could still be armed, de Kloet responded that was why police had sent in the elite squad.

Officers briefly evacuated the apartment, but residents were back inside within an hour.