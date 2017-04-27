Toronto police say a motorcyclist who was injured in a crash on Wednesday night has now died in hospital.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash just before 7 p.m. near Leslie Street and Van Horne Avenue in North York.

They say a Jeep was exiting a private driveway on the west side of Leslie Street near Corning Road when it sideswiped a motorcycle that was travelling southbound on Leslie Street.

"The vehicle entered into traffic off of a driveway, so essentially what we have is a vehicle that failed to yield to through traffic as it entered the roadway," said Clinton Stibbe, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service's Traffic Services​.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year old resident of Oshawa, suffered life-threatening injuries and was initially transported to hospital. That driver died this morning in hospital.

There is no word on charges for the driver of the Jeep, a 46-year-old man from Toronto.