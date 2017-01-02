Toronto fire crews are back at the scene of a weekend fire that gutted a mansion being built in North York to determine whether the site should be bulldozed.

Stephan Powell, District Chief for Toronto Fire Services, said the Office of the Fire Marshal is also at the property on Forest Heights Boulevard on Monday to begin its investigation.

Dozens of people up celebrating the new year were shocked to see the multi-million dollar property go up in flames. The cause of the fire near Bayview Avenue and Highway 401 has yet to be determined.

Powell said city crews have applied salt to the property to ensure fire crews on site will be safe from hot spots. Enbridge Gas is expected to shut the gas off on Monday.

No estimate of the property damage has been released.

Toronto Fire received the call about the fire at about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday and firefighters had the blaze under control by 4 a.m. More than 80 firefighters were involved in containing the fire.

The house was believed to be unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was injured in the blaze.

It appears that only the shell of the mansion under construction remains after the New Year's Day fire. (Joe Fiorino/CBC)

UD: [3 Alm] Fire (Residential) - Forest Heights Boulevard b/w Wimpole Dr / Vyner Road, North York (59 Trucks) — @tofireN