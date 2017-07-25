One person has died after being pulled from a high rise apartment building fire in North York.

Toronto Fire said they were called to 35 Shoreham Drive, a public housing building managed by LOFT Community Services to serve seniors, at 5:21 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

They arrived to find black smoke coming from the building's eighth floor, where they located one person in the hallway.

That person was taken to paramedics. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto Fire said that the fire, the cause of which has not yet been determined, has been put out.

Two other people on the scene had minor injuries but were not transported to hospital.