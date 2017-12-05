One person has died in hospital after a fire broke out at a North York apartment building Monday night.

The two-alarm fire began at approximately 9:40 p.m. at a Toronto Community Housing complex at 5 Flemingdon Road near Allen Road.

According to Toronto Fire, three people were pulled from the building without vital signs: two men and a woman.

Tuesday morning, Toronto fire confirmed that one of the three had died in hospital.

The fire was in a basement apartment according to Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire Services. Earlier Toronto fire Capt. Matthew Pegg had said it was on the third floor.

Thirteen fire trucks responded to the scene, along with paramedics and police.

Toronto Fire Services and the Ontario Fire Marshal are on the scene to investigate.