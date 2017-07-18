A man has died after being pinned under a piece of machinery in an industrial accident in North York.

Toronto police constable Craig Brister said officers were called to the area of Oakdale Road and Eddystone Avenue just after 8 a.m.

They say workers were using machinery and one worker became pinned under a piece of machinery.

Toronto paramedics responded and said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brister said the investigation is ongoing, and in this type of situation the Ministry of Labour would be called to assist with the investigation.

He said it's not clear what type of work was being done at the time.