Toronto police say a woman found inside a condo in North York with "obvious signs of trauma" earlier this month was a victim of homicide.

Police identified her on Tuesday, saying Essozinam Assali, 27, of Toronto.

She was given medical treatment but later died of her injuries.

Assali was found after police discovered the body of a man on a balcony at 18 Graydon Hall Dr. on March 6.

The man has been identified as Onoseta Oribhabor, 30, of Edmonton.

Police said they found Assali inside a unit during a search of the building.

Homicide investigators said they are not looking for any outstanding suspects.

Assali has now been identified as the city's 10th homicide victim of 2018.

Police said there is no threat to public safety.