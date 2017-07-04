Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision in North York that they may have been deliberate.

Officers initially believed they were responding to gunfire in the Kingslake Road and Allenbury Gardens area, but Const. David Hopkinson said that sound was actually that of the collision.

The victim was taken to hospital, but the injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to a a spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services.

Hopkinson said officers were still gathering information from the scene. He could not provide a description of either the vehicle or the driver involved in the crash.