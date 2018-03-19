An innocent bystander killed in a North York bowling alley shooting is being remembered by family as a selfless person who wanted to help others.

"She was a beautiful soul," Amandeep Luthra told CBC Toronto about his wife Ruma Amar. "Always helping everyone."

Amar, 29, was shot at the front entrance to Playtime Bowl and Entertainment on Saturday while standing near the intended target, police said. She was taken to a trauma centre where she died that night.

Luthra said Amar was "always caring, always loving, always giving," and that she was always thinking of others.

Husband Amandeep Luthra said the couple — who married in March 4, 2017 — had just celebrated their one-year anniversary and they both worked at CIBC.

Amar's younger sister Reema echoed that sentiment.

"She was really kind; she always believed in caring about others, always doing things for other people," she told CBC News.

Reema recounted how Ruma was "like a second mother" to her after their mother died of cancer last year.

"She lived her life the best way that she could and she made everyone around her happy."

Luthra and Reema said Ruma constantly called to check up on loved ones, was always up for adventures and never shied away from an opportunity to help others.

Reema Amar recounted how Ruma was 'like a second mother' to her after their mother died of cancer last year. (CBC)

Luthra said the couple — who married on March 4, 2017 — had just celebrated their one-year anniversary and they both worked at CIBC.

In an emailed statement to CBC Toronto, the bank said: "Ms. Amar was a valued member of our team. We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic loss. She will be missed by many of her colleagues and friends here at CIBC. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ms. Amar's family at this difficult time."

Luthra said Amar had just been promoted at work a week before she was killed.

"I've never seen anyone more hardworking. No one," he said.

Not intended target of shooting

​Homicide Det. Rob Choe said 32-year-old Thanh Tien Ngo was the target of the bowling alley shooting and that Amara was standing near Ngo when the shooter opened fire.

Police said Amar was not known to police and that she did not know Ngo, who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Amar and her family were leaving the bowling alley to go to a restaurant when she was caught in the crossfire. (John Hanley/CBC)

Ngo and Amar are Toronto's 13th and 14th homicide victims of the year.

Luthra said he, ​Reema and Ruma were leaving the bowling alley to go to a restaurant when she was shot.

"The moment we stepped out ... this happened," he said.

Police are seeking three suspects. The getaway driver and two men, armed with handguns, were seen fleeing the scene westbound in a dark vehicle.