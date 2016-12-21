Toronto police are asking for the public's help in an arson investigation after two houses in the North York area caught fire within a few days of each other.

On Nov. 24, a home in the Brookdale Avenue and Ledbury Street area caught fire. Later, a Toronto Fire Services investigation determined that the fire was an arson.

Police say they believe that two men caught on security camera footage near the Brookdale Avenue area fire are responsible for starting it.

Three days later, fire broke out at a home under construction in the Joicey Boulevard and Esgore Drive area, a five-minute drive away.

Once again, Toronto Fire Services determined that the fire was started intentionally.

Investigators believe the two fires are connected.

Police are asking for anyone with security camera footage that matches the dates and locations of the two fires to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.