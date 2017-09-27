Toronto police say a man has been found dead in his North Toronto apartment unit and a small drug operation has been discovered.

Officers at 53 Division told CBC Toronto they received a medical call late Tuesday night that brought them to a small apartment building near Broadway Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

UPDATE: hazmat and CBRNE personnel being deployed #GO1750689 ^kg — @TPSOperations

The resident of a second floor unit was found to be deceased, and police say they found some evidence of a small drug operation. The cause of the man's death has yet to be determined.

Toronto Fire, paramedics, and chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) response officers were all present at the scene. Other second floor units were temporarily evacuated.

Police say that the building's residents are all back in their homes now, and that drug squad officers will investigate Wednesday morning.