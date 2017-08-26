The TTC says there is no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations on Saturday due to work on the Prince Edward Viaduct.
Shuttle buses are operating. The closure is for one day only.
Wheel-Trans buses are also operating between St. George and Broadview stations upon request. Customers are asked to contact TTC staff members to request the service.
REMINDER: Service suspended on Line 2 from St George to Broadview due to scheduled track upgrades. Shuttle buses operating.#TTC pic.twitter.com/qLul2BMAzc—
