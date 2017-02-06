There will be no skiing or snowboarding at Centennial Park this year after the city opted to close the ski and snowboard centre for the 2017 season.

Citing weather-related and snowmaking issues, the city says all registered participants are being notified regarding the facility's closure and will be given refunds or other accommodations.

"Centennial ski hill is about 30 years old and it's built on a former landfill — so there's lots of settling and adjustment that goes on there — but its also some pretty old infrastructure," said Matthew Cutler, spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation. That infrastructure includes pipes for the snow making system which Cutler said are leaking underground.

Cutler can't recall if the city has ever completely cancelled a ski season at Centennial before, but says the trend has been to open later in the season.

"The milder winters the last three or so years have definitely had an impact," he said.

He adds that unlike the city's skating rinks, which can be maintained up to 15 or 16 degrees, ski hills need the cold weather to keep producing snow.

A screen grab from the City of Toronto website says Centennial Park will be closed for the remainder of the 2017 season. (toronto.ca)

Permanently moving the ski season

Cutler says due to changing weather patterns, city staff have presented a proposal to the budget committee to permanently move the season to a January start. The move would save the city $119,000.

Employees at the centre will be reassigned to other city programming.

The city's other public ski hill — Earl Bales Ski and Snowboard Centre — remains fully operational, according to the website.