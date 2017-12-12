GO Train service on the Lakeshore is delayed Tuesday morning after a police investigation, while there is no train service at all between Oshawa and Ajax due to a "major signal problem."

At around 6;00 a.m., a woman was spotted near the tracks close to Scarborough GO station. Police looked into the reports and later cleared the scene. The investigation caused a 45-minute delay on the line both ways.

Meanwhile, GO said on Twitter that signalling issues near Whitby has forced service to cease on that stretch of track. Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said it's not clear what is causing the signal outage, but crews are working to restore service.

Passengers can take the Route 96 GO bus as an alternative transit option.