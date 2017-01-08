A young toddler found outdoors wearing nothing but diapers in the city's west end is safe after wandering away from his home while his mother was cleaning, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue area just around 2:15 p.m. Sunday by a woman who spotted the child and took the one-and-a-half year old into her car to warm him up.

An ambulance arrived on scene and paramedics took the child into their custody to make sure he was okay, Const. Victor Kwong told CBC News.

It's unknown how long the boy was outside before he was found. Paramedics say the child was unhurt and not taken to hospital.

No charges will be laid, police say.

Child is unharmed. Was napping. Snuck out while mom was cleaning home. No charges. Thank you, passerby! #44656 ^vk



